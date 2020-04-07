YouTube tackles 5G conspiracy content - Mobile World Live

YouTube removed content claiming there was a connection between 5G technology and Covid-19 (coronavirus), citing policy violations relating to the spread of misinformation, BBC News reported.

A representative for the Google-owned company told the news service YouTube was tightening its rules, which would now deem any content disputing the existence or transmission of Covid-19, as described by the World Health Organisation and local health authorities, to be in violation of its policies.

The new measures include conspiracy theories connecting the virus to 5G networks. YouTube said it moved quickly to remove videos on the subject after being informed about them.

It also noted it was reducing recommendations for “borderline” content which could provide harmful misinformation without directly violating its policies.

YouTube said it could push enforcement action beyond just removing videos, for example witholding advertising revenue from repeat offenders, revoking access to a live-streaming option, or closing channels down completely.

The platform made its move after acts of vandalism on UK masts and reports of network engineers being abused following social media posts claiming a connection between 5G and the pandemic.