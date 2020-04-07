 YouTube tackles 5G conspiracy content - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

YouTube tackles 5G conspiracy content

07 APR 2020

YouTube removed content claiming there was a connection between 5G technology and Covid-19 (coronavirus), citing policy violations relating to the spread of misinformation, BBC News reported.

A representative for the Google-owned company told the news service YouTube was tightening its rules, which would now deem any content disputing the existence or transmission of Covid-19, as described by the World Health Organisation and local health authorities, to be in violation of its policies.

The new measures include conspiracy theories connecting the virus to 5G networks. YouTube said it moved quickly to remove videos on the subject after being informed about them.

It also noted it was reducing recommendations for “borderline” content which could provide harmful misinformation without directly violating its policies.

YouTube said it could push enforcement action beyond just removing videos, for example witholding advertising revenue from repeat offenders, revoking access to a live-streaming option, or closing channels down completely.

The platform made its move after acts of vandalism on UK masts and reports of network engineers being abused following social media posts claiming a connection between 5G and the pandemic.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telsyte slashes Australia 5G forecast

Small Cell Forum targets 5G choice

Data guardian seeks pan-European Covid-19 action

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association