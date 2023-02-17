 YouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down after 9 years - Mobile World Live
Home

YouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down after 9 years

17 FEB 2023

YouTube named CPO Neal Mohan as its new leader after Susan Wojcicki (pictured) announced she had stepped down as CEO after nine-years.

Wojcicki stated in a blog post she decided to stand down for personal reasons.

She spent nearly 15 years working with Mohan, “first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of display and video ads”.

Wojcicki was one of the first employees at Google and cited her early work with co-founders Lawrence Page and Sergey Brin, which led to a near 25-year career with Google parent Alphabet.

Prior to being named YouTube CEO in 2014, Wojcicki co-created Google image search, led its first video and book search, worked on acquisitions of YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, and served as SVP of advertising.

Wojcicki stated she would help with the leadership transition, which will include continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members and meeting with creators.

She also agreed to serve in an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

