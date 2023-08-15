 Xiaomi unveils latest foldable - Mobile World Live
Home_Devices

Xiaomi unveils latest foldable

15 AUG 2023

Xiaomi continued its high-end foldable push with the launch of the Mix Fold 3, while revealing other new devices including an upgraded tablet and a mobile robot.

Initially available only in China, the manufacturer pitched Mix Fold 3’s form factor as more durable than its predecessor, claiming it is capable of up to 500,000 folds while sporting a lightweight design.

Mix Fold 3 comes with a 6.56-inch outer display and an 8.02-inch inner screen, offering what Xiaomi touted as an optimised power efficiency control which allows for a 54 per cent increase in battery life.

It added the handset is also powered by a battery management chipset supporting 67W wired turbocharging and 50W wireless turbocharging, which Xiaomi claimed is a rare battery set-up in lightweight foldables.

Mix Fold 3 boasts a quartet of cameras developed by its partner Leica. The device offers a series of new photographic features including the ability to capture and view the image simultaneously.

Mix Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and will be available in China from 16 August at a price point starting at CNY8,999 ($1,235).

Xiaomi also unpacked a roster of new devices: its second-generation mobile robot CyberDog; the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet and a lower-range smartphone for its Redmi brand, the K60 Ultra.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

