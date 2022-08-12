 Xiaomi unfolds latest products, accelerates auto move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Xiaomi unfolds latest products, accelerates auto move

12 AUG 2022

Xiaomi presented its latest foldable smartphone, a humanoid robot and detailed plans for an initial CNY3.3 billion ($490 million) R&D spend on its autonomous driving project during a wide-ranging product update.

At the event, CEO Lei Jun detailed Xiaomi’s ambition to become a leader in the smart electric vehicle sector during 2024, a segment it only announced its entry into in March 2021 when it revealed it would spend CNY10 billion on it in the following ten years.

Jun noted Xiaomi had already recruited 500 staff to work in the sector and was testing some of its automated driving technology on roads. It plans to up its number of employees dedicated to the area by at least another 100.

The Chinese manufacturer previously enhanced its vehicle play with M&A activity in the sector.

Jun added in its initial phase of developing autonomous driving technology, Xiaomi plans to use a fleet of 140 test vehicles.

Unfolding challenge
Coming a day after Samsung’s latest foldables launch, Xiaomi unveiled its latest pitch in the emerging segment, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

The device is the follow-up to the Mi Mix Fold released in 2021 and is initially only available in mainland China.

Xiaomi claimed its latest model is “significantly slimmer than many other foldable devices” at 11.2mm when closed.

The outside screen measures 6.56-inches with the internal at 8.02-inches, both of which use Samsung components.

It sports a 50MP main camera as part of a triple unit set-up including Leica technology and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Its battery is 4500mAh.

The device, a tablet and Redmi smartphone unveiled at the event will be available in mainland China starting from 16 August. The foldable starts at almost CNY9,000 for a 256GB model, with the highest-end version including 1TB storage costing CNY11,699.

Robots
Xiaomi also unveiled the eye-catching CyberOne humanoid robot, the latest device in the same range which includes a mechanoid dog.

The robot weighs in at 52kg, is 177cm tall and has an arm span of 168cm.

Xiaomi noted its creation had “the ability to detect human emotion, advanced vision capabilities and functionality allowing it to create three-dimensional virtual reconstructions of the real world, alongside a host of other advanced technologies”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi joins rivals in foldable push

Italy slaps Xiaomi with €3.2M fine

Xiaomi launches its first flagship sporting Leica brand

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association