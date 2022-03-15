 Xiaomi goes global with 12 series - Mobile World Live
Home

Xiaomi goes global with 12 series

15 MAR 2022

Chinese device maker Xiaomi announced plans to roll out its latest flagship line to international markets, as the company continues to push its products globally.

At a launch event held today (15 March), Xiaomi set out its intention to bring the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X to a number of markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. An exact launch date was not given.

All three devices launched in China in December 2021.

The devices are notably the first flagship line from the company since it dropped its Mi branding and Xiaomi is clearly keen to continue its momentum internationally by gaining market share through offering cheaper high-end devices than rival Samsung.

Specs
The premium 12 Pro has a triple 50MP rear camera system, featuring a Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor, a 32MP selfie-camera and a QHD+ 6.73-inch display.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X come with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro module. The Xiaomi 12, however offers a 50MP main wide-angle camera compared with a standard 50MP unit in the lower-end Xiaomi 12X.

Both devices have a 6.28-inch full HD+ display.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform, and the Xiaomi 12X runs the Snapdragon 870.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at $999, the Xiaomi 12 at $749 and the Xiaomi 12X at $649.

James Smith, senior analyst at CCS Insight, commented in a statement the 12 series again underlined Xiaomi’s willingness “to sacrifice margins to secure share”.

He noted the Xiaomi 12 “is the one of the cheapest smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset” and the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers “one of the punchiest prices for a 2022 flagship we’ve seen to date”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

