 Xiaomi defends against Lithuania accusations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Xiaomi defends against Lithuania accusations

27 SEP 2021

Xiaomi hit back at claims made by Lithuanian authorities outlining potential security and censorship issues with its devices, as the company called in independent experts to assess the allegations.

In a statement, the manufacturer highlighted its products adhered to local data and security policies, while noting third-party experts would evaluate claims made in the country.

On censorship accusations, Xiaomi added its software had similar applications to those employed by other vendors by providing the ability to block adult content and hate speech.

The comments come a week after Lithuania’s defence ministry highlighted findings from the country’s cybersecurity authority into apparent issues with devices made by Xiaomi and, to a lesser extent Huawei.

Of the four perceived problems raised, three were with the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G device. They cover issues related to personal data use, an embedded app and potential freedom of speech infringements.

Censorship
Lithuania’s censorship claims related to a built-in feature to block content based on a number of banned keywords. The ministry acknowledged it is not actually activated on handsets sold in Lithuania, but its presence alone constituted a risk.

“The device is technically enabled to activate the functionality remotely at any time without the user’s permission and to begin censoring the downloaded content,” the authority warned.

It claims words and phrases on the banned list currently included “free Tibet, America’s voice, democratic movement, Long Live the Democratic Taiwan”.

Outside of censorship, the ministry alleged the “abundant statistical data” collected by the browser is sent to Xiaomi servers in countries not adhering to European Union GDPR rules.

It also noted an encrypted SMS message was sent on registering for the company’s Cloud service, with its security assessors unable to verify what personal data (if any) were contained in it.

The other vulnerability claimed to have been uncovered by authorities relates to automatic redirection towards third party sites from Huawei’s App Gallery on the Huawei P40 5G: it claims some of the sites users were then sent to may contain malware.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Xiaomi pitches to project itself as video leader

Xiaomi presume de liderazgo en vídeo
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association