Xfinity Mobile cuts multi-line prices

Comcast turned up the heat on mobile operators by deploying fresh tariffs on its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service which it claimed offered significant savings over AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US.

The cable player claimed potential savings of 50 per cent over AT&T, 45 per cent on Verizon and 25 per cent to T-Mobile for customers taking two lines.

Comcast also cut the monthly cost of an unlimited tariff to $30 per line/customer for between two and four lines. Verizon charges $110 for two lines, AT&T $120 and T-Mobile $80.

Beyond four lines, Comcast is charging $20 per line.

A single line is priced $45 per month compared with $65 from AT&T and Verizon or the $60 of T-Mobile.

The price change comes as the big three operators are engaged in something of a price war.

In a research note, MoffettNathanson noted US operators face subscriber challenges in 2022, with cable operators’ MVNO services taking close to half of net additions in Q2.

Comcast added 317,000 lines for a total of 4.6 million.