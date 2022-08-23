 Xfinity Mobile cuts multi-line prices - Mobile World Live
Home

Xfinity Mobile cuts multi-line prices

23 AUG 2022

Comcast turned up the heat on mobile operators by deploying fresh tariffs on its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service which it claimed offered significant savings over AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US.

The cable player claimed potential savings of 50 per cent over AT&T, 45 per cent on Verizon and 25 per cent to T-Mobile for customers taking two lines.

Comcast also cut the monthly cost of an unlimited tariff to $30 per line/customer for between two and four lines. Verizon charges $110 for two lines, AT&T $120 and T-Mobile $80.

Beyond four lines, Comcast is charging $20 per line.

A single line is priced $45 per month compared with $65 from AT&T and Verizon or the $60 of T-Mobile.

The price change comes as the big three operators are engaged in something of a price war.

In a research note, MoffettNathanson noted US operators face subscriber challenges in 2022, with cable operators’ MVNO services taking close to half of net additions in Q2.

Comcast added 317,000 lines for a total of 4.6 million.

