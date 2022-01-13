X marks the spot as BT names unit chief

BT Group appointed a former EE executive to head Division X, a business created by its enterprise unit’s CEO Rob Shuter in June 2021 to focus on investments outside the operator’s more traditional areas.

Marc Overton (pictured, right) is to take on the role of MD at Division X with effect from 14 February, although he already changed his LinkedIn profile to reflect the move.

His remit will be to “scale up and commercialise the development of unique customer solutions” including private 5G networks, IoT and edge computing, to name a few.

Overton stated Division X is set to be a key growth engine for BT Enterprise, “moving it from a telco to a tech co by expanding into adjacent services which go beyond traditional calls and lines”.

The executive joins BT from Sierra Wireless, where he was chief solutions officer and SVP for EMEA and APAC. He previously worked for Cisco, Cisco Jasper and First Data, and was in charge of wholesale and IoT at EE between 2010 and 2013.

Shuter established Division X as part of a broader reshuffle of BT’s enterprise unit in 2021.

BT Enterprise now consists of five divisions, which also include wholesale and ventures, with Alex Tempest as MD; SoHo and marketing, headed by Chris Sims; SME, led by Pete Oliver; and corporate and public sector, with Dean Terry as MD.