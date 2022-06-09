WOW debuts wireless service in Alabama

US broadband provider WideOpenWest (WOW) has officially joined the ranks of MVNOs with the launch of its wireless service, which is called WOW! Mobile powered by Reach, in Montgomery, Alabama with more roll outs to follow across its footprint over the coming weeks.

A WOW spokesperson noted the company’s broadband customers could receive up to $10 off their wireless service bills each month when they combine it with broadband. Consumers don’t need to be WOW subscribers to sign up for the wireless service.

WOW is offering the service across four tariffs, all of which include no-contract cellphone plans and unlimited talk and text along with varying data plans.

Customers can check WOW’s website to see if their current smartphones are compatible with the service or purchase Apple, Motorola and Samsung phones via its website.

A spokesperson for Reach Mobile stated the WOW service was provisioned over T-Mobile US’ 5G network.

WOW followed in the MVNO footsteps of similar services that have been launched by Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice.