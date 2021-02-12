 World Bank urges level field for Ethiopia newcomers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

World Bank urges level field for Ethiopia newcomers

12 FEB 2021

The World Bank backed Ethiopia’s moves to open its telecoms market with $200 million of investments to support its digital economy, but warned policies pushing new entrants to lease infrastructure from Ethio Telecom could hamper network rollout efforts.

In a blog, World Bank country director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan, Ousmane Dione said rules limiting participation of independent tower companies could slow rollout of networks by incoming operators, especially in rural areas.

Dione insisted it would be better if new mobile players, which are in the process of bidding on licences to compete with monopoly Ethio Telecom, were able to “make rational decisions whether to build their own infrastructure”.

“Ultimately, policies that seek to protect Ethio Telecom’s infrastructure by allowing it to charge high prices for interconnection will end up harming the company,” he added.

In addition to rules around building private infrastructure, Dione highlighted competition issues from regulation on foreign ownership of finance providers preventing new entrants running mobile money services.

“To benefit fully from competition does not mean offering preferential treatment to Ethio Telecom but rather creating a level playing field on which it can compete fairly with its new rivals,” he added.

Among the players competing for one of two new licences in the country are operator groups Orange, Etisalat, Saudi Telecom Company, MTN Group, and Global Partnership for Ethiopia: a consortium comprising Vodafone Group and its affiliates Safaricom and Vodacom.

Investment
Although pointing to risks from specific government policies impacting new competitors, the World Bank supports the country’s efforts to open the telecommunications sector and is set to invest $200 million through a new Digital Ethiopia Foundations project.

The scheme is designed to help “prepare the legal and regulatory building blocks for the digital ecosystem, in areas like e-commerce and Digital ID,” Dione explained.

It also plans to purchase capacity from operators to support government and educational institutions to develop digital services, alongside grants for related projects.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethiopia pushes deadline for new entrant bids

Ethiopia opens bidding for mobile licences

Ethiopia PM gives nod to open market

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association