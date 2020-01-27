 Wind Tre mulls job cuts as competition bites - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Wind Tre mulls job cuts as competition bites

27 JAN 2020

Wind Tre became the latest Italian operator to buckle to pressure in the country’s mobile market, opening talks with unions over shedding around a fifth of its workforce as part of cost-cutting measures, Reuters reported.

Riccardo Saccone, secretary general of trade union SLC-CGIL, told the news agency Wind Tre executives met with union leaders to negotiate redundancies which would affect 1,500 jobs, 21 per cent of the operator’s 7,000 staff, over the next three years.

A Wind Tre representative told Reuters the operator wished to manage the process with the cooperation of trade unions.

Competition in the country has increased since the entry of Iliad in 2018, which sparked a price war among operators with a range of aggressive promotions.

Vodafone Italia announced in March 2019 it could axe 15 per cent of its 7,000 workforce due to massive price drops, particularly in mobile, brought on by extraordinary competitive pressures.

GSMA Intelligence estimated Wind Tre had 29.3 million connections by end-Q4 2019, placing it as the nation’s third-largest operator behind Telecom Italia and Vodafone, respectively.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Iliad seeks end to Italy 5G sharing deal

Telecom Italia secures funding for 4G, 5G developments

Cellcom staff strike over restructure plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association