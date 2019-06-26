 Wind Tre, Fastweb ink 5G network sharing pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Wind Tre, Fastweb ink 5G network sharing pact

26 JUN 2019

Italian mobile operator Wind Tre and fibre company Fastweb agreed to combine respective assets to accelerate deployment of 5G and expand the scope of their offering to customers.

Under the deal, a shared radio access and backhaul network will be created to support 5G services sold by both Wind Tre and Fastweb. Macro and small cells owned by both companies will be connected through Fastweb dark fibre to support 5G services, the partners said.

CK Hutchison-owned Wind Tre will manage the new network which, by 2026, is expected to cover 90 per cent of Italy’s population.

As part of the agreement, Swisscom-owned Fastweb will gain access to Wind Tre’s existing mobile network infrastructure. In turn, Fastweb will give Wind Tre wholesale access to its fixed assets.

Although primarily a fixed provider, Fastweb already runs an MVNO in Italy and is focused on moving users to converged services.

The deal is subject to approvals from regulators and has an initial duration of 10 years.

Wind Tre’s move follows a 5G network sharing deal signed by rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italy in February, as operators attempt to speed-up deployment and cut the cost of network buildout after spending €6.5 billion in Italy’s spectrum auction.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Italy rejects reports of Huawei, ZTE 5G ban

Huawei, ZTE face Italy ban

Agcom spectrum chief rebuffs pricing criticism

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association