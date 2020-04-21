 WHO, ITU turn to SMS to bridge Covid connectivity gap - Mobile World Live
Home

WHO, ITU turn to SMS to bridge Covid connectivity gap

21 APR 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced plans to tap telecom companies to contact billions with vital information on the Covid-19 (coronavirus) disease.

In a joint statement, the UN agencies said SMSes will initially be sent in the Asia Pacific region and then rolled out globally, with the goal of informing every person of “vital health messages, whatever their connectivity level”.

“An estimated 3.6 billion people remain offline, with most people who are unconnected living in low-income countries, where an average of just two out of every ten people are online”, the WHO and ITU stated.

More telecom companies were urged to to join their initiative “to help unleash the power of communication technology to save lives from Covid-19”.

Both agencies noted Covid-19 is the first pandemic in human history where technology and social media are used on a massive scale to keep people safe, productive and connected while being kept physically apart.

In the statement, the agencies highlighted how health workers are using telemedicine to diagnose patients and hospitals rely on being connected to coordinate with them.

“Resilient and trustworthy telecommunication networks and services are essential, as more countries, companies and individuals turn to digital technologies to respond to and cope with the impact of Covid-19”, the agencies said.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

