English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp launches new app for businesses

19 JAN 2018

WhatsApp launched a new Android app designed to make it easier for small businesses to connect with customers, following verification of accounts belonging to such companies and testing related tools.

The company explained in a blog post while WhatsApp is used to connect with businesses, it is not the purpose with which the service was built and so a new app was needed to “improve the business experience”.

It is doing this by making it easier for businesses to respond to customers, separating customer and personal messages and creating an official presence.

WhatsApp Business is available on Google Play in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK and US, and will rollout to more countries in the coming weeks.

Businesses can make use of smart messaging tools including automatic replies which provide fast answers to frequently asked questions and greeting messages introducing customers to the business. Small businesses will be able to review simple metrics including the number of messages read “to see what’s working”.

Users will know they are talking to a company because it will be listed as a business account. Over time, some businesses will have the status of a confirmed account once WhatsApp ensures the account phone number matches the business phone number.

On the consumer end, there is no need to download anything: the app simply gives businesses more control over their communication.

Consumers will still have the ability to block any business, as well as report spam.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

WhatsApp unconcerned by chat security flaw

France hits out at WhatsApp over data sharing

Afghanistan, Indonesia drop WhatsApp ban threats

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association