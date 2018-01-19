WhatsApp launches new app for businesses

WhatsApp launched a new Android app designed to make it easier for small businesses to connect with customers, following verification of accounts belonging to such companies and testing related tools.

The company explained in a blog post while WhatsApp is used to connect with businesses, it is not the purpose with which the service was built and so a new app was needed to “improve the business experience”.

It is doing this by making it easier for businesses to respond to customers, separating customer and personal messages and creating an official presence.

WhatsApp Business is available on Google Play in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK and US, and will rollout to more countries in the coming weeks.

Businesses can make use of smart messaging tools including automatic replies which provide fast answers to frequently asked questions and greeting messages introducing customers to the business. Small businesses will be able to review simple metrics including the number of messages read “to see what’s working”.

Users will know they are talking to a company because it will be listed as a business account. Over time, some businesses will have the status of a confirmed account once WhatsApp ensures the account phone number matches the business phone number.

On the consumer end, there is no need to download anything: the app simply gives businesses more control over their communication.

Consumers will still have the ability to block any business, as well as report spam.