WhatsApp extends fake news message limits - Mobile World Live

WhatsApp introduced restrictions on the number of times a message can be forwarded as part of a crackdown on fake news.

“We’re imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today,” Reuters reported Victoria Grand, VP for policy and communications, as saying at an event in Indonesia.

This restriction was already put in place in India following reports that around a dozen people were killed between May and July 2018 by angry mobs incited to violence by fake news spread on the app.

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, which means its messages can only be read by senders and recipients, and there is no way to filter content.

Under pressure to deal with the problem in India, it even took out full-page advertisements in newspapers and conducted campaigns on TV and radio to create awareness around fake news.

WhatsApp will update its app to activate the new limit this week starting with Android and followed by iOS, head of communications Carl Woog told Reuters.