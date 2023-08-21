 Vodafone ups 5G network coverage across Germany - Mobile World Live
Home_5G+

Vodafone ups 5G network coverage across Germany

21 AUG 2023
Vodafone Germany 5G mast installed on a rooftop with the sun rising behind it

Vodafone Germany revealed a bump in coverage for its 5G network, with 90 per cent of the population now in range, as it continues to address declines in service revenue in the country.

The operator yesterday (20 August) stated its population coverage had grown from 66 per cent at the same point of 2022. Vodafone’s 5G network is now available to 74 million people, half of which are in range of standalone (SA) infrastructure.

Tanja Ricther, Vodafone Germany's MD of technology, pictured in a red jacket with arms crossed, leaning against a colum.Vodafone launched its 5G network in 2019: MD of technology Tanja Richter (pictured, left) claimed the deployment is “growing faster than any other mobile network before it”, with next-generation access “now the norm” in urban and rural areas.

The operator stated a typical 5G customer generates more than 3GB of data per month, up 50 per cent year-on-year.

It added 5G data traffic had tripled, with its proportion of Vodafone’s total doubling.

The operator completed updates to 14,200 locations involving more than 43,000 antennas, with 4,300 of the sites on SA 5G. Vodafone noted it has also added 5,500 new sites across 2023 so far, albeit these include 4G.

Vodafone’s network moves add to an overhaul of tariffs announced earlier this year designed to help address declining mobile service revenue, which suffered a 1.9 per cent year-on-year drop to €1.2 billion in fiscal Q1 2024 (the period to end-June).

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

