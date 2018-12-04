Vodafone underlines ethical AI challenge

Vodafone Group unveiled the core elements of its newly rebranded enterprise division, noting the importance of addressing key concerns about digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The Vodafone Business brand was revealed at the company’s financial update by CEO Nick Read in November, as one of a number of sweeping changes to the structure and strategy of the operator group.

Few details on the refreshed unit, except the name, were detailed initially. However, today (4 December) the company released its latest Business and Trends survey report, the results of which form some of the core elements of the new “customer-centric” strategy.

Quizzed

The company polled enterprises from a number of sectors on priorities and concerns going forward, mostly related to technology.

Across the areas covered, the operator group noted increased customer expectation for businesses to take a “people-centric approach” during a period of increased use of automation. This includes ethical use of AI and addressing concerns from employees disrupted by the new technology.

The research also pointed to enterprise success becoming increasingly tied to a company’s “purpose, ethics and trust”, with 93 per cent of the business leaders surveyed stating they believed companies were now expected to act ethically by customers. An ethical business outlook, 83 per cent said, ultimately generates more revenue.

Vodafone Business CEO Brian Humphries said: “Our research has identified the key concerns, challenges and opportunities that businesses will face over the next year. In an era of unprecedented change, the most important factor for businesses [is] customer centricity.”

Iris Meijer, director of marketing at Vodafone Business, added the concept of customer centricity had stood the test of time: “When we began to explore the idea of our brand refresh, reaching out to our customers from the home office to the boardroom, each was worried about the same thing: digital transformation.”