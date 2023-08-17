 Vodafone UK touts sustainability progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

Vodafone UK touts sustainability progress

17 AUG 2023
The sun sets behind a farm of solar panels

Vodafone UK claimed it had cut its direct carbon emissions by 92 per cent in the three years ending March 2023, crediting a shift to renewable power and investment in sustainability initiatives.

Its annual Carbon Reduction Plan report showed carbon emissions directly produced from its own operations each year had been reduced by 86,360 tonnes to 7,154 tonnes.

This is due to deployments of clean and renewable power sources at facilities including offices, retail outlets, data centres and network infrastructure, Vodafone stated.

Vodafone previously noted its entire European operations have been powered by renewable sources since July 2021, following long-term investments in solar and wind farms, and partnerships with energy companies.

The operator group also recently penned a power purchase agreement to use solar plants for its European units.

Among its green initiatives, Vodafone highlighted installation of 720 solar panels at one site in the UK, along with a “self-powering” mobile mast, which incorporates a wind turbine, solar panels and battery storage.

It also touted progress in deploying electric vehicles.

Additionally, Vodafone highlighted increased investment to improve its ESG reporting for indirect emissions associated with activities across its value chain, including logistics, manufacturing by suppliers and waste management from the customer side.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association