 Vodafone UK expands standalone 5G pilots - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone UK expands standalone 5G pilots

24 JUN 2021

Vodafone UK launched commercial pilots of standalone (SA) 5G services across three cities, building on an initial trial in 2020 as it looks to test new use cases and approaches including network slicing.

The operator said pilots in London, Manchester and Cardiff would focus on testing new capabilities enabled by SA 5G along with allowing partners to trial compatible devices on a live network.

Vodafone conducted a trial with Coventry University in July 2020, when it used educational facilities to test VR for student nurses and other training in healthcare.

In addition to network slicing, Vodafone said it expected SA 5G to deliver ultra-low latency capabilities essential for increased connectivity in vehicles, and a fully virtualised cloud-native architecture helping to develop and introduce new services for customers.

Using parallel investments in multi-access edge computing and IoT, it will also look to tap into business use cases, and create services for smart cities and Industry 4.0.

Ericsson is deploying a cloud-native dual-mode 5G core and will also enable packet core applications across the operator’s network.

Vodafone added it has now deployed a pre-commercial SA 5G standalone core in Spain, working with Ericsson and Samsung.

It was an early mover in Germany too, when it commercialised the network in April this year.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer at Vodafone UK, said SA 5G was an important step which could be a “gamechanger” for customers and developers.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone on track for European renewable energy goal

Vodafone y sus socios buscan ampliar la capacidad de la RAN abierta

Vodafone, partners pursue open RAN 5G capacity boost

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association