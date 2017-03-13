Vodafone UK revamps customer service

Vodafone UK said it is creating 2,100 new customer service roles in the country, against a backdrop of poor performance in this area of its business.

When the company announced its half year results in September 2016, it noted that in the UK its net promoter score (a measure of customer satisfaction) was impacted by “customer service challenges arising from a billing system migration”.

In October, it was fined £4.6 million by regulator Ofcom for “serious and sustained breaches of consumer protection rules”, including failure to credit prepaid top-ups and failure to adhere to complaint handling rules.

In a statement, Vodafone now said that “as part of its £2 billion investment programme over the 2016-2019 period, Vodafone is committed to enhancing the quality of its UK customer service operations”.

The company also said the positions will provide “long term development opportunities and career path potential for new recruits”.

Earlier this year, rival EE said it was the first UK mobile operator to bring back all customer service calls to the UK and Ireland, positioning it as part of a plan to “provide the best service in the industry”.

EE was fined £2.7 million earlier this year for customer service-related billing issues.