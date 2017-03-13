English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vodafone UK revamps customer service

13 MAR 2017

Vodafone UK said it is creating 2,100 new customer service roles in the country, against a backdrop of poor performance in this area of its business.

When the company announced its half year results in September 2016, it noted that in the UK its net promoter score (a measure of customer satisfaction) was impacted by “customer service challenges arising from a billing system migration”.

In October, it was fined £4.6 million by regulator Ofcom for “serious and sustained breaches of consumer protection rules”, including failure to credit prepaid top-ups and failure to adhere to complaint handling rules.

In a statement, Vodafone now said that “as part of its £2 billion investment programme over the 2016-2019 period, Vodafone is committed to enhancing the quality of its UK customer service operations”.

The company also said the positions will provide “long term development opportunities and career path potential for new recruits”.

Earlier this year, rival EE said it was the first UK mobile operator to bring back all customer service calls to the UK and Ireland, positioning it as part of a plan to “provide the best service in the industry”.

EE was fined £2.7 million earlier this year for customer service-related billing issues.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Idea close in on Indian deal

EE CEO says company wants to step up on content

Vodafone exec slams Safaricom split proposals
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association