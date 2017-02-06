English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vodafone UK puts TV service plan on ice

06 FEB 2017
ss-vodafone9

Vodafone postponed the launch of its UK TV service until it “deems it necessary and commercially appropriate,” with the company instead set to prioritise the expansion of its home broadband business.

The company’s TV service suffered numerous delays since its initial announcement by group CEO Vittorio Colao in 2014. At the time, commercial launch was scheduled to take place alongside its home broadband service during spring 2015.

When the broadband service launched in June 2015, then UK CEO Jeroen Hoencamp said the TV service had been delayed until later in the year. Following further delays, in September 2016 rumours emerged the company planned a soft launch in parts of the UK by the end of the year.

In a written statement a Vodafone spokesperson said: “Our focus in the UK is on broadband, where we’re seeing good growth, driven by our industry leading decision to scrap line rental. We will look at launching TV in the UK when we deem it necessary and commercially appropriate.”

Competition is already strong in the UK quad play market with BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin – owned by Liberty Global – all offering bundles of broadband, TV, mobile and fixed line services to customers.

Problems at home
Vodafone struggled in its home market over recent months. In its latest trading update the company reported revenue in the UK fell 19 per cent and service revenue declined 3.2 per cent year-on-year, which it attributed to competition in enterprise, lower MVNO revenues and the continued impact of roaming regulation.

However, the company did report good traction in its home broadband unit. Last year, Vodafone focused significant marketing efforts into the promotion of its UK fibre business. It attempted to differentiate the service from incumbent BT by removing line rental fees and promoting its lower price deals.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone CEO vows to fight on in India

Vodafone debuts its first NB-IoT network

Liberty Global CEO rules out Vodafone Dutch JV repeat

Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association