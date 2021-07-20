 Vodafone UK pushes NB-IoT rollout - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone UK pushes NB-IoT rollout

20 JUL 2021

Vodafone UK announced its low power wide area NB-IoT network had reached almost full nationwide coverage, as it looks to cater to increasing demand from enterprise customers implementing the technology across the country.

The operator stated it had doubled the number of sites in its NB-IoT rollout to cover 98 per cent of the UK geography, with demand increasing across industries to support a number of use cases.

It explained the network technology enables “efficient communication” across wide geographical footprints, and supports long battery life and reduced costs, elements making it sought after for industrial and commercial metering, water monitoring, asset tracking and smart city applications including air quality checks.

Vodafone added the network was already being used by customers across multiple industries, including SES Water and United Utilities to detect leaks in underground and other infrastructure.

Business director Anne Sheehan explained NB-IoT coverage going beyond the operator’s traditional footprint is an advantage because it was specifically designed for devices with lower bandwidth requirements.

“For use cases, where lower signal is sufficient, Vodafone’s NB-IoT network will exceed 98 per cent of geographical coverage both indoor and outdoor. For stronger signal requirements, it reaches 87 per cent of geographical coverage.”

Sheehan added NB-IoT was a part of its network “that is often overlooked”, but it is becoming increasingly important bringing data from a growing variety of devices to power decision-making in more organisations.

Vodafone also runs NB-IoT networks in a number of European countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone refuerza su apuesta por la RAN abierta, ahora en interiores

Vodafone continues open RAN push with indoor move

Telstra secures largest IoT contract
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association