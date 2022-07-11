Vodafone tests open RAN power usage

Vodafone Group claimed tests of open RAN power saving techniques lowered consumption by between 9 per cent and 12 per cent compared with traditional infrastructure, as the operator took the latest step towards employing the architecture in 30 per cent of its European sites by 2030.

Tests were conducted around a fortnight ago with Wind River, Intel, Keysight Technologies and Radisys in a laboratory on the University of Utah campus and mimicked real-world mobile traffic patterns, a factor Vodafone claimed was a first.

Vodafone open RAN senior engineer Nikoleta Patroni stated further tests were needed to ensure the energy efficiency gains from the laboratory setting could be replicated across multiple sites running actual customer traffic.

“We plan to exceed the energy efficiency of today’s mobile networks. To achieve this, we need a standardised approach to evaluating, testing, measuring and monitoring energy consumption of disaggregated multi-vendor open RAN.”

Patroni stated open RAN provided operators with the opportunity to introduce more environmentally-friendly technology, but noted achieving this would require a joint effort by the industry.

Mobile operators and industry organisations, such as the GSMA, have ramped up their green initiatives, which includes reduced carbon emissions, over the past few years.

In May, the GSMA announced 49 operators representing 62 per cent of the mobile industry by revenue had committed to rapidly cut emissions over the next decade.