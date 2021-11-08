 Vodafone, Telekom Srbija tie up for Balkans boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Telekom Srbija tie up for Balkans boost

08 NOV 2021

Vodafone Group entered into its latest strategic operator partnership, this time with Telekom Srbija covering Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an aim to bring digital transformation to the latter’s consumer offerings and optimise costs across its operations in the three Balkan markets.

In a statement, Vodafone explained it will provide its expertise and procurement capabilities so that the Serbia-based operator can reduce its costs and create value.

As part of the tie-up, Telekom Srbija will gain access to “category insights and strategy coaching”, and options to receive consultancy or end-to-end sourcing execution.

Telekom Srbija CEO Vladimir Lucic stated the operator has been undergoing transformation in the past two years with the goal to “stand side by side with the most developed companies in the world”.

He also expressed hope the partnership with Vodafone will help Telekom Srbija access “all important resources in the sphere of digital transformation and make it possible for us to increase the efficiency of our operations, optimise costs and improve customer experience”.

In Serbia, the company ranked first with 3.6 million mobile connections by Q3 as per GSMA Intelligence estimations.

It’s also the leader in Montenegro with close to 400,000 mobile connections, while in Bosnia and Herzegovina it ranked second in Q3 with 1.3 million mobile connections, data from the analyst company showed.

Vodafone has previously sealed similar partnerships with several other Central and Eastern European markets, including Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia. It typically strikes such deals to give it a presence in markets where it doesn’t own a mobile network.

At the start of the year, it also expanded a tie-up with Russian operator MTS.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Vodafone y Microsoft amplían su colaboración en el mercado de empresas

Vodafone Alemania planea un despliegue rápido de la 5G autónoma

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association