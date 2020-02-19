 Vodafone, Telecom Italia open doors for site access - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Telecom Italia open doors for site access

19 FEB 2020

Vodafone Italy and Telecom Italia offered rivals access to sites in certain cities in an effort to address concerns by European competition authorities over a pending merger of their tower assets, Reuters reported.

The proposal, outlined in an EU document viewed by the news agency, suggested Telecom Italia’s tower unit Inwit will provide access to around 630 sites in cities with a population of more than 35,000 people. The plan would offer competitors access to mobile and fixed-line services, Reuters said.

Terms of the access deals would range from between six years to nine years, with an extension of up to six years possible after initial agreements expire.

However, the number of sites available was set to gradually decline below 400 in the fifth year of the proposal.

Reuters also reported Vodafone and Telecom Italia will grant access to sites on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, and companies will be able to settle disputes through a fast track system.

The European Commission is reportedly calling for feedback from the operators’ competitors and customers before making a decision on the merger.

Vodafone and Telecom Italia agreed the merger in July 2019, a deal which will create the second-largest tower company in Europe with a total of more than 22,000 sites. The transaction involves Vodafone transferring its masts to Inwit, which is currently 60 per cent owned by Telecom Italia.

After the agreement is finalised the pair will jointly control the new Inwit through equal 37.5 per cent stakes.

The deal was met with worries over competition risks, with Iliad Italia CEO Benedetto Levi raising concerns with EU authorities in January.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Troubled Czech 5G auction on hold again

Google mulls Turkey Android ban

Telecom Italia aids 5G surgery in Italy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association