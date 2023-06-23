 Vodafone Spain accelerates smart city drive - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone Spain accelerates smart city drive

23 JUN 2023

Vodafone Spain was selected by the municipality of Rota and infrastructure-focused company Modus to deploy digital technologies for an urban mobility project in the city of Cadiz.

In a translated statement, the company explained it and a Spain-based IT consulting company Bosonit won a project to progress sustainability and digitalisation for transportation networks in the region.

The project will cover two initiatives involving the applications of mobile and fixed sensors across pedestrian crossings and bus stops. It will be supported by the EU Next Generation Funds package.

Vodafone stated it will implement smart cameras, video analytics and LED signage in selected crossings. The cameras will scan surrounding environments and detect when a pedestrian is about to cross, converting this data into light signals for drivers.

The technologies can also analyse different datasets including the number of pedestrians, and speed and size of vehicles.

It will also implement what it promoted as a dynamic information system across bus stops, providing travellers with real-time information. Vodafone will install “intelligent monitors” for this initiative.

Vodafone has already deployed different sustainable mobility initiatives in several cities in Spain including Santiago de Compostela, Las Palmas and Plasencia.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

