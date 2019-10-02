 Vodafone shares unused 4G spectrum to connect rural areas - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone shares unused 4G spectrum to connect rural areas

02 OCT 2019

Vodafone UK has become the country’s first operator to share unused spectrum to offer high speed broadband in remote areas in the UK that do not have fibre connectivity.

StrattoOpencell, a mobile signal service provider, will use the operator’s 2.6GHz spectrum which claims to yield download speeds up to 120Mb/s. The agreement is for three years. Operators have been able to share spectrum since July 2019 following an Ofcom ruling.

StrattoOpencell will first connect a holiday site in Devon by deploying 4G outdoor small cells, before rolling out to high density areas such as stadiums and city centres.

Nick Jeffery (pictured), Vodafone CEO, said: “By offering some of our 4G spectrum to StrattoOpencell, we are helping to extend fast and reliable mobile network access for people in rural communities. Mobile connectivity in rural areas is just as important as it is for those in towns and cities, which is why we continue to work with others to help improve rural connectivity for all.”

Philip Marnick, group director of UK regulator Ofcom, added: “Our new sharing approach aims to help more people access the airwaves they need to create local networks around the UK, including improving connections in rural areas. Vodafone and StrattoOpencell are the first to take advantage of this. We look forward to seeing how others use our new spectrum access approach to support innovation and enable local communities to have better connections.”

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

