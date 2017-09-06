English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone reduces Vodacom stake

06 SEP 2017

Vodafone Group sold off a 5.2 per cent stake in Vodacom for ZAR14.8 billion ($1.1 billion), bringing its ownership down to 64.5 per cent.

The move comes after Vodacom acquired a 35 per cent stake in Kenyan operator Safaricom from the parent company.

As part of the Safaricom transaction, Vodafone committed to: “sell down a sufficient number of shares to ensure that Vodacom will meet the 20 per cent minimum free float requirement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange,” the companies explained in a joint statement.

The objective of the sale was also to restore Vodafone’s shareholding in Vodacom to a percentage “broadly similar to that which it held prior to implementation of the Safaricom transaction,” the statement said.

Vodafone agreed not to sell, distribute or dispose of any more ordinary shares in Vodacom which are not sold for a period of 90 days after completion of the sale.

Settlement and delivery of the shares is expected to occur on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 11 September.

“Vodafone remains committed to Vodacom and intends to retain a controlling majority shareholding in Vodacom for the long-term,” it said.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Safaricom targets Africa expansion via e-commerce

TalkTalk looking to wrap up mobile business

Vodafone deploys NB-IoT in Ireland; unveils Voxi in UK

Tags

Featured Content

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association