English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone Qatar secures $250M for 5G deployment

22 MAY 2018

Vodafone Qatar signed a deal with Barwa Bank for a QAR911 million ($250 million) credit facility available over six years, which will be used for the deployment of 5G and fixed services.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar (pictured, centre), said in a statement the deal reinforces the operator’s “commitment to drive the country’s digital transformation in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Qatar’s government states the aim of the 2030 vision is “to propel Qatar forward by balancing the accomplishments that achieve economic growth with human and natural resources”.

The operator’s statement added “the credit facility’s flexible financing feature is considered the first of its kind in Qatar” and the two parties will also partner on innovative solutions and products.

The Middle Eat is a hotbed of 5G activity with Ooredoo (Qatar) Etisalat (UAE) and STC (Saudi Arabia) just last week staking a claim to have become the first operators in the world to launch a commercial 5G network.

Notably, although the networks have been positioned as “live” and “commercial”, they are still unusable by consumers because 5G-compatible devices are yet to launch.

Group departure
In February, parent Vodafone Group said it would sell its stake in Vodafone Qatar to its joint venture partner Qatar Foundation, for €301 million ($356 million).

Sources told Reuters at the time that Qatar facing an embargo from Arab countries and the unit not being a strong contributor to Vodafone’s portfolio were reasons for the deal.

Vodafone and the Qatar Foundation, which works to bring education and career opportunities to the country, held 45 per cent of Vodafone Qatar through a joint venture, of which Vodafone Group held a 51 per cent stake.

Qatar’s government and other investors hold the remaining 55 per cent stake in Vodafone Qatar.

It was decided that, under a partner market agreement, Vodafone Qatar will continue to use the Vodafone brand and benefit from the expertise and assets of Vodafone Group.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Vodafone pushes low power IoT rollouts; preps LTE-M

Vodafone chief dismissive of 5G race

DT chief slates Vodafone in wake of Liberty deal

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association