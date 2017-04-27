Vodafone, Proximus renew strategic partnership

Vodafone and Proximus renewed their strategic partnership for Belgium and Luxembourg for another five years through which they will offer joint products and services across their networks.

UK headquartered Vodafone uses such partner market agreements in countries where it does not own or operate a mobile network. Agreements vary from Vodafone branding to product branding, roaming and service re-sale. Its Partner Markets division was originally set up in 2002.

Vodafone’s relationship with Proximus began in 2003. Under the renewed agreement, which commenced on 1 April, multinational companies in Belgium and Luxembourg holding global agreements with the two operators will be able to access international managed mobile services and a range of services from Vodafone Global Enterprise, the company’s business-focussed unit.

These include spend analytics, which provides visibility and control of a company’s telecommunications outlay, and enterprise managed mobility.

Vodafone and Proximus also remain preferred partners in terms of roaming traffic: Proximus customers will continue to have access to voice and data roaming on Vodafone’s networks, while Vodafone customers will have access to Proximus’ 4G network and its affiliate Tango in Luxembourg.

The operators will also continue to jointly procure mobile devices, collaborate on device promotions, and will look to explore new areas such as mobile data monetisation, connected cars and mobility solutions in cooperation with Proximus’ equity partner Be-Mobile.

Dominique Leroy, CEO of Proximus, said: “Being the partner of a global player allows us to offer our customers the best of both worlds: a local quality partner and global advantages such as the best value proposition for smartphones and accessories.”