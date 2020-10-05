 Vodafone presses-on with 2021 tower IPO plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone presses-on with 2021 tower IPO plan

05 OCT 2020

Vodafone Group nominated former Deutsche Bahn CEO Rudiger Grube for the role of chairman of its Vantage Towers arm, as it continues preparations for an IPO of the infrastructure spin-off next year.

In a statement, Vodafone said the executive would join the supervisory board for the tower business and be appointed as independent chairman subject to his formal election. It plans to appoint all members of the executive team prior to the unit’s IPO.

Prior to his stint at the helm of state-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Grube held a number of roles at car manufacturer Daimler and was chairman of aerospace company Airbus.

Vodafone first announced plans to move its European tower interests into a single division in 2018, with the operator eventually deciding on a full spin-off of the company and IPO in Frankfurt.

Since detailing the revised plan in 2019 it struck a deal to combine its tower assets in Greece with rival Wind Hellas and move its share of the new business into Vantage Towers. It also appointed its former regional CEO for Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific Vivek Badrinath to lead the unit.

Vodafone Group has lofty ambitions for Vantage Towers, which it describes as Europe’s “largest and most geographically diversified tower infrastructure company”.

The company will house an interest in 68,000 sites across nine markets, with a controlling stake of assets in Germany, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary and Ireland.

It will also hold Vodafone’s 33.2 per cent stake of Italian venture Inwit and could eventually include its share of UK JV Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone names finance specialist as Spain CEO

Vodafone looks to pounce on Masmovil

Vodafone-backed health project set for $28M expansion 

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association