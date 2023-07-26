 Vodafone poised to complete UK network project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone poised to complete UK network project

26 JUL 2023
Vodafone

Vodafone UK entered the final phase of a multi-year project to upgrade the backbone of its nationwide infrastructure to converge all mobile, home broadband and business customers onto a single network.

Dubbed Redstream Evolution, the company stated the upgraded network aims to improve the digital experience of all of its customers, introducing greater capacity to meet the needs of a growing base and exponential increases in data consumption.

Vodafone made significant noises about Redstream ahead of its 5G launch in 2018, provided an update on progress, and stated the evolution was allowing it to phase-out old technologies and improve its energy footprint.

Now into the final stages, Vodafone said it had started connecting home broadband, business and mobile customers to the converged network, which was ever-critical as usage dramatically increases.

It serves as the backbone to transport all of its telephony, video and data traffic across the UK through fibre, delivering a single, future-proofed SDN- and edge-enabled offering.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer at Vodafone UK, explained Redstream is a significant investment to modernise the critical link in the network, “creating a new express superhighway bringing more than enough capacity…while staying ahead of future data traffic demands”.

He added more adaptable and flexible infrastructure will help content partners host in more strategic locations and enable a differentiated approach to net neutrality, ensuring networks remained economically sustainable.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone revenue fuelled by UK

Vodafone crece en el Reino Unido y frena la caída de ingresos en España

Vodafone bags additional €500M from Vantage deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association