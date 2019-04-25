 Vodafone, Orange extend Spanish pact to 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Orange extend Spanish pact to 5G

25 APR 2019

Vodafone Group and Orange signed a new mobile and fixed network sharing agreement in Spain, strengthening an existing deal and also enabling faster deployment of 5G over a wider geographic area.

In a statement, Vodafone said the deal “establishes a more economically efficient investment model for future network deployment, is more environmentally sensitive and will bring the benefit of more rapid 5G adoption to the Spanish economy”.

The original network sharing agreement covered passive infrastructure nationwide and active infrastructure in smaller towns. First signed in 2006, it was renewed in 2012 and 2016.

Vodafone said the new agreement covers active network sharing (both radio access and high-speed backhaul) in cities with populations up to 175,000 people: previously, this was only possible in towns of between 1,000 and 25,000 people. Two-thirds of the Spanish population will be covered by the new shared network, with 14,800 sites expected to be shared versus 5,600 today.

The operators will continue to run independent infrastructure in the biggest cities and will retain separate management of spectrum rights; network performance; control and functionality of respective core networks; and new product and service development.

Their deal also has a fixed element: Vodafone said it expands its previous FTTH wholesale arrangements “on attractive economic and technical terms”, and Vodafone will be able to expand its fibre and convergent services offer to an additional 1 million premises, increasing the footprint to more than 23 million homes.

Both companies have also agreed to look into expanding the fibre footprint through FTTH co-investment.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Orange pledges industry-focused 5G rollout

Orange, Vodafone mull Spanish 5G infrastructure share

UN highlights Afghan money stumbling blocks
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association