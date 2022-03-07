 Vodafone NZ to offload towers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ to offload towers

07 MAR 2022

Vodafone New Zealand became the latest in a long line of operators to announce plans to sell off passive mobile tower assets in order to release capital to support its future growth ambitions.

The operator appointed UBS and Barrenjoey as its advisers for the towers sale.

Vodafone NZ owns close to 1,500 towers covering about 98 per cent of the population. Bloomberg reported the portfolio could potentially be valued at up to NZD1.5 billion ($1 billion).

Citing a presentation sent to potential investors, the news agency reported the towers on sale have an average lease term of about 13 years, while 290 more sites will be added by the year ending March 2027.

Bloomberg also stated the mobile towers are expected to generate EBITDA of more than NZD50 million in the fiscal year starting 1 April 2022.

Vodafone NZ in 2021 detailed plans to upgrade or build more than 250 cell sites around the country, and bring 5G to more cities.

The operator is now owned by investors Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management after Vodafone Group exited the New Zealand market in 2019.

At an investor day last month, Infratil signalled Vodafone NZ was at an “advanced stage of preparation” for the potential separation and capital release of the passive tower assets.

The investor said it believed a “focused independent tower entity can best meet future demand and service needs”.

Rival Spark New Zealand also recently unveiled plans to establish an infrastructure subsidiary to generate revenue from its tower assets and explore bringing in capital from third parties.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ steps up capacity upgrades

Vodafone NZ launches digital tool shop

Vodafone NZ boosts IoT reach to meet rising demand
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association