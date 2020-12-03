Vodafone, Nreal team on MR - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Group teamed with mixed reality (MR) company Nreal to develop a range of related consumer and business services for the operator’s European 5G networks, hinged around the vendor’s wearable device.

The pair plan to develop AR and MR services spanning sports, gaming, virtual tours and “immersive education” for consumers. Offerings mooted for business include conference call capabilities, remote collaboration and technical services, and retail-focused offerings including virtual showrooms.

Vodafone noted a developer kit for Nreal’s Light MR wearable was a boon to producing services for both customer segments.

The operator plans to make the device available in Europe in 2021, beginning in Spain and Germany.

In a statement, global products and services director Phil Patel said the wearable was a “breakthrough” which will offer customers “an affordable, accessible way” of experiencing AR and VR.

Features include a widescreen offering six degrees of freedom, plane detection and image tracking.

Vodafone explained users can interact with virtual 3D objects, while compatibility with Android smartphones means they add “an AR experience to many familiar apps”, up to three of which can be used simultaneously.

Nreal Light is already available in Japan through a partnership with KDDI, and in South Korea in collaboration with LG Uplus.