Vodafone, Nokia target smarter network response

Vodafone Group partnered Nokia to launch a jointly developed machine learning system running on Google Cloud, to detect and remedy network anomalies before they impact the operator’s European customers.

The product, based on Nokia Bell Labs’ technology, was developed following an agreement between the operator and the vendor signed in 2020, and is being rolled out across Vodafone’s pan-European network.

In separate statements, the companies explained the Anomaly Detection Service can quickly uncover and troubleshoot irregularities including mobile site congestion and interference, and unexpected latency which impacts customer service quality.

Initially, the solution will be deployed on Vodafone’s network in Italy on more than 60,000 4G sites, before being extended across its European footprint by early 2022.

Google Cloud

For Nokia, the solution will form “an important dimension” to its Cloud and Networks Services group strategy, and there are plans to apply the solution to Vodafone’s core and 5G networks in the future.

Vodafone estimates around 80 per cent of all its anomalous mobile network issues and capacity demands will be detected through the tool, while the decision to run it on Google Cloud complements a recent six-year agreement between the pair.

By hosting on Google Cloud, Vodafone engineers are also able to make quick decisions, for example by boosting capacity, based on data and analytics insights.

Johan Wibergh, CTO at Vodafone said it was building an automated and programmable network “that can respond quickly to our customers’ needs”.

“As we extend 5G across Europe, it is important to match the speed and responsiveness of this new technology with a great service,” he added.