 Vodafone names head of new tower business - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone names head of new tower business

04 NOV 2019

Vodafone Group made its first appointment as part of a move to create one of Europe’s largest mobile tower companies, with executive Vivek Badrinath set to take the helm of the new business in early 2020.

Badrinath (pictured, left) currently heads Vodafone’s Rest of World operations, a unit Vodafone said will be discontinued as part of a broader move to simplify its group management structure. He is due to take on the new position on 1 April, around a month before the new TowerCo is set to open for business.

In a statement, Vodafone noted it currently operates around 61,700 towers across ten European countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. It announced plans for the spin-off in July, estimating at the time the business could generate annual revenue of around €1.7 billion and EBITDA of €900 million.

CEO Nick Read highlighted Badrinath’s depth of experience in the telecoms and technology industries. Prior to heading up Vodafone’s Rest of World unit he spent time as a deputy CEO at Orange and a role with the same title at hospitality business AccorHotels.

Read explained Vodafone believes “there is significant scope to generate operational efficiencies and increase tenancy ratios” through TowerCo.

Reshuffle
Vodafone also announced Shameel Joosub, current CEO of subsidiary Vodacom (pictured, right), would join the group’s executive team on 1 April as part of the reshuffle.

Joosub’s resume includes spells as CEO of Vodafone Spain and MD of Vodacom South Africa, and Read expects the appointment to “streamline the management of our business”, while also reflecting “the significance of Vodacom within the group”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

