Vodafone, MTS extend partnership to 2023 - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Group broadened a strategic partnership agreement with Russian mobile market leader MTS, ensuring a collaboration covering procurement, marketing and network operations continues to 2023.

In a statement, Vodafone explained the agreement, which dates from 2008, would continue to address the three areas, but had also been expanded to cover a series of joint projects.

These include identifying new opportunities to enhance MTS’ business operations, drive technology innovation, and strengthen strategic execution across consumer and enterprise segments.

Looking ahead, the companies also outlined aims to share best practices in “strategically important areas”, including approaches to accelerate digital transformation, and the launch of new products and solutions.

The agreement also gives MTS access to Vodafone’s expertise across network and IT management, supply chain and equipment procurement.

Alexander Gorbunov, MTS VP for strategy and development said its strategic partnership with Vodafone had delivered “significant benefits”, such as saving time and resources as it “executed on key infrastructure projects as well as improving our network development and enhancing our product launches”.