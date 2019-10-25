Vodafone insists London Underground plan is on track - Mobile World Live

Vodafone UK detailed plans to deliver 4G connectivity to the London Underground in early 2020, a matter of days after reports stated the project was in jeopardy due to spiralling costs.

In a statement, the operator said it would be the first in the country to offer coverage on the transport network, with plans to cover eight stations on one of the 11 undergound lines operated by Transport for London (TfL).

Once complete, customers will be able to make calls and stream videos on the eastern end of the Jubilee Line, it said.

The deployment will see up to 100 engineers install more than 16,000km of fibre and other necessary equipment, in a project expected to take six months.

Vodafone’s announcement appears to scotch a report by The Sunday Telegraph which stated the goal to deliver 4G in 2020 was at risk of slipping, citing higher-than-expected costs and delays relating to an emergency services network, which was due to be deployed in conjunction with the consumer 4G networks.