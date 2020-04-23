 Vodafone Idea receives $200M injection from Vodafone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea receives $200M injection from Vodafone

23 APR 2020

Vodafone Group made an accelerated payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea to support its India joint venture’s operations as it faces increased tax liabilities and the effects of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The payment, under the terms of a contingent liability agreement with Vodafone Idea, wasn’t due until September this year.

As part of the original deal to merge Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in August 2018, a $1.2 billion sum was set aside by the parties to cover historical liabilities. In a statement last week, Vodafone noted any further payment made would be from this fund and not new money.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read has gone on record numerous times to assure shareholders no further funds would be spent on the JV.

Earlier in the week, Vodafone Idea made a payment of about INR13 billion ($171 million) in licence and spectrum fees for the first quarter of 2020, The Economic Times reported.

The operator claims it owes INR215 billion in unpaid adjusted gross revenue dues, based on a self-assessment of its liabilities, compared with the INR530 billion the Department of Telecommunications ordered it to pay. The operator said it paid the full principal amount owed of INR68.54 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea tipped for additional AGR payment

Vodafone Idea hit by continued subscriber losses

Airtel, Vodafone discuss sale of tower company stakes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association