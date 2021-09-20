Vodafone Idea latest to trial 5G

Vodafone Idea claimed it delivered a peak data rate of 3.7Gb/s using 26GHz spectrum during a non-standalone 5G trial in Pune city, the last of the three major operators in India to trial the technology.

The operator stated it also achieved peak download speeds of 1.5Gb/s using the 3.5GHz band with its equipment partners in Gandhinagar and Pune.

Vodafone Idea CTO Jagbir Singh stated it was pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials.

“Having established a robust 4G network pan-India, we are now testing 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers”.

Indian operators were allocated experimental mmWave and 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G trials by the Department of Telecommunications in May.

In June, Reliance Jio started standalone 5G trials in Mumbai using mid-band and mmWave spectrum, and Bharti Airtel began testing in the city of Gurugram.