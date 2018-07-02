English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vodafone, Idea feel heat of merger hold up

02 JUL 2018

An unexpected delay to final regulatory approval for Vodafone India’s merger with Idea Cellular could result in customer losses, revenue declines and other complications, analysts told The Economic Times (ET). 

Last week, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it was mulling a demand for INR47 billion ($683 million) in backdated spectrum charges from Vodafone before clearing its alliance with Idea Cellular.

The companies had hoped to complete the deal by 30 June. The charges, levied in 2015, relate to the merger of Vodafone’s five India-based business units into one company.

ET said conditional clearance of the deal, first announced in March 2017, was expected this week, but there could be a further month-long delay if the regulator moves ahead with the spectrum fee demand. The interruption could last longer if courts are brought into the matter.

Analysis
Naveen Kulkarni, telecoms analyst at PhillipCapital, told ET even a two month delay could see the combined entity suffering reductions in revenue market share, and risk losing key customers to rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Plans to scale-up network quality and go-to-market strategies could also be be pushed back.

Also commenting, Rajan Mathews, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, said the delay could also hinder integration of the companies, lead to difficulties optimising spectrum assets and cause HR issues, as staff who would have lost their jobs in the tie-up may have to be retained for a certain period of time.

Other unnamed market watchers said the delay would hold up an estimated $10 billion of capex and cost synergies, which was critical for the combined entity to stay competitive on 4G, where Airtel and Jio currently lead.

An unnamed executive at one of the two merging entities suggested to ET the delay was a result of some foul play: “The delay in merger closure is an unforeseen spanner. It may have been triggered by third-party vested interest.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Jio overtakes Vodafone India in service revenue

India DoT casts doubt on Vodafone, Idea deadline

DoT approves Idea-American Tower deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association