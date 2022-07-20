 Vodafone hails SDN upgrade to boost capacity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone hails SDN upgrade to boost capacity

20 JUL 2022

Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh (pictured) stated a major software upgrade to the operator’s global transport network will ensure faster, more secure connectivity by enabling it to automatically adapt to peaks in traffic worldwide.

The UK-headquartered operator explained it directly applied software defined networking (SDN) to the multi-vendor parts of the network to better orchestrate mobile and fixed data, and voice traffic.

Vodafone aims to create a fully automated and programmable network, using software-driven commands to make changes to more than 620 multi-vendor network platforms.

The operator noted it will be in a better position to meet rising demand, as data traffic over its fixed and mobile networks continues to grow by more than 15 per cent every year.

Wibergh stated the software upgrade “gives us a single view on the section of the transport network connecting people and machines globally”.

Vodafone’s global transport network comprises optical fibre capable of carrying and directing up to 250 terabytes of data traffic at any one time.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Vodafone comprueba el consumo energético de la RAN abierta

Vodafone tests open RAN power usage

Vodafone, Google laud progress of AI project

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association