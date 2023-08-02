 Vodafone Germany strikes 1&1 roaming deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone Germany strikes 1&1 roaming deal

02 AUG 2023

Vodafone Germany agreed an exclusive national roaming deal to deliver 5G services to the country’s newest operator 1&1 from the second half of 2024, in a partnership that could last for up to 18 years.

The companies stated Vodafone will provide 5G coverage to areas not served by 1&1’s own network, and will also include access to 2G, 4G and future mobile technologies.

Vodafone and 1&1’s deal spells bad news for Telefonica Deutschland, which is currently providing 4G mobile network access to 1&1 as part of a contract which runs until June 2025.

The roaming cooperation with Vodafone will commence on 1 October 2024 at the latest, for an initial period of five years, which can then be extended by a further 13 years.

For Vodafone, the agreement is a welcome boost for its German unit, which has been underperforming. The company expects the deal will be cash flow accretive from its 2026 financial year.

Terms agreed were sparse, with 1&1 stating it will pay a fixed price based on the percentage of Vodafone’s network its customers use.

1&1 has faced issues in rolling out its own 5G network and it could be on the hook for a fine from regulator Bundesnetzagentur if it is found to have breached terms agreed when buying spectrum in 2019.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Operators throw weight behind digital ID scheme

Vodafone Germany mulls 1,300 job cuts

Vodafone Germany buoyant over waterways 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association