 Vodafone Germany names next CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone Germany names next CEO

20 APR 2022

Vodafone Germany announced Hannes Ametsreiter (pictured, right) would step down as CEO on 30 June and be replaced by Philippe Rogge, a Microsoft executive.

The operator stated Ametsreiter was leaving to pursue new career opportunities after almost seven years with the company, during which Vodafone Germany claims to have launched the first commercial 5G network the country and integrated Unitymedia.

Rogge will also take Ametsreiter’s position as a member of Vodafone Germany’s group executive committee.

The incoming CEO has spent more than a decade with Microsoft, most recently as president of Central and Eastern Europe.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read stated Rogge had a proven track record of commercial, operational and financial success at Microsoft.

The company’s German unit launched a standalone 5G network in 2021, a move it claimed as a first in the region.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

German operators fill 2,000 4G coverage gaps

Verizon dials up Microsoft Teams for new voice service

Microsoft impulsa la tecnología Arm en Windows
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association