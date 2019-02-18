 Vodafone Germany makes new 5G auction move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone Germany makes new 5G auction move

18 FEB 2019

Vodafone Germany filed an emergency application with a German court regarding the country’s planned 5G auction, stating a “recent rush procedure” by a competitor had changed the legal situation.

While action by Germany’s big operators is not new (filings were made at the turn of the year) a new action has prompted the latest move by Vodafone to “be legally heard here and also to represent its own legal interests”.

Although Vodafone did not name the rival which prompted the move, earlier this month Telefonica filed what it described as an “urgent request for legal clarification of the auction rules”, which it warned could delay the process.

In a statement issued on 15 February, Vodafone said it “has always been and is still interested” in a quick 5G process, as it wants to deploy 5G “fast and wide” in the country. But it noted the original auction conditions submitted by Bundesnetzagentur have been “greatly altered” by external pressure, with new conditions created which make 5G investment more difficult, rather than easier.

Telefonica’s argument was that rollout obligations could not be met with the spectrum being made available, meaning existing frequencies would have to be used, which is already covered by other coverage targets. Regulations with regard to cooperation between operators and domestic roaming were also branded unclear.

Noting that the current draft regulations lack the clarity needed ahead of billions of euros of investment in 5G, Vodafone said the three main operators had already brought actions before one broke ranks.

It was not just the big players which put forward arguments: Telefonica stated a total of nine companies made representations, more than ever before in a similar scenario.

Vodafone Germany made its latest filing with Verwaltungsgericht Koln, the administrative court of Cologne.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: My MWC19 Barcelona resolutions

Samsung looks to benefit from Huawei 5G woes

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association