Home

Vodafone expands Hyundai car deal to Europe

15 JUN 2023

Vodafone Business agreed a multi-year extension to a strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to bring the operator’s vehicle connectivity service to millions of the vehicle maker’s models in the European market.

Under the extension, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold across 40 European countries will gain access to audio streaming services, with plans to explore other areas including video, Wi-Fi hotspots and interactive features delivered by the Vodafone Business’ Global IoT Connectivity for Connected Car Service.

Vodafone stated the extension adds to the strength and geographical scale of its IoT platform, “which already supports 160 million connections”.

For HMG, adding the Vodafone services “underlines the group’s determination to position itself as a leader in innovative mobility solutions”.

The South Korean auto company stated it recorded its highest annual sales to-date in Europe during 2022, with nearly 1.1 million units shifted.

The companies have had a partnership in place since 2018 covering other markets and Eric Brenneis, director, IoT at Vodafone Business (pictured, left) stated “in-vehicle connectivity is becoming universal”.

HMG’s VP infotainment development centre, Haeyoung Kwon (pictured, right), said it aims to be at the forefront of a shifting driving experience.

“Vodafone is a trusted partner for HMG and has been instrumental in connecting drivers of our vehicles with real-time and relevant information at the wheel.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

