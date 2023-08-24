 Vodafone Czech CEO to head group partner markets - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Vodafone Czech CEO to head group partner markets

24 AUG 2023

Vodafone Czech Republic announced its CEO Petr Dvorak (pictured) has been appointed to lead the group’s Partner Markets division from next month, replacing Diego Massidda who left in June.

Dvorak will be based at the group’s headquarters in London from September but he will serve in both roles until a suitable successor to helm the company’s Czech Republic unit is found.

Under his new role, Dvorak will oversee Vodafone Group’s products and services to 29 partners in 46 countries, developing partnerships in markets where the group does not have its own networks and equity stake.

The executive was appointed as CEO at Vodafone Czech Republic in 2018, following a five-year tenure as VP of its Consumer division. The operator highlighted Dvorak’s role in strengthening its market position, launching 5G services and overseeing a merger with Liberty Global’s UPC.

Dvorak also supervised a strategic partnership with T-Mobile Czech to build optical internet connections to boost digitalisation in the country.

Prior to Vodafone, Dvorak held various managerial positions at T-Mobile Czech, joining the company in 2001 and leaving in 2011.

Dvorak said he looks forward the challenge of his new role.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

