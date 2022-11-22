 Vodafone commercial chief quits - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone commercial chief quits

22 NOV 2022

Vodafone Group announced CCO Alex Froment-Curtil (pictured) will leave the company at the end of 2022 to pursue another opportunity in a different sector.

In a brief statement, Vodafone revealed Froment-Curtil will be returning to France with his family to take on another role.

Froment-Curtil joined the operator in 2004 as a strategist for the group’s product portfolio before taking on senior roles in Europe and Africa, including positions as CEO of Vodafone’s Hungary, Egypt and Turkey units.

During his post, he was responsible for a string of commercial partnerships with tech giants including Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, and had spearheaded the growth of Vodafone’s mobile internet services across Europe.

He was appointed CCO in February 2021.

“I want to thank Alex for his significant impact in all of the roles he has had during his outstanding career at Vodafone”, CEO Nick Read stated, highlighting Froment-Curtil’s contributions to the operator’s “digital transformation and growth agenda”.

Vodafone stated his successor will be disclosed in due course.

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

