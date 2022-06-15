 Vodafone claims UK first with self-powering mast - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone claims UK first with self-powering mast

15 JUN 2022

Vodafone UK commenced a trial of what it claimed was the nation’s first wind and solar-powered mobile phone mast, an initiative it hopes could be deployed across the country to boost connectivity in remote areas.

The self-powered 4G mast is located in Wales, and was produced in partnership with turbine technology specialist Crossflow Energy and mobile infrastructure company Cornerstone.

Vodafone claimed a major selling point is the mast’s ability to run without connection to the national electricity grid, a prominent financial and logistical issue which has challenged operators when installing traditional infrastructure.

The operator noted the mast could bridge the UK’s rural digital divide by bringing mobile and internet services to remote communities, boosting local economies and tackling isolation.

Vodafone further pointed to the fact the mast can be installed without digging trenches or laying electric cables, making it easier and faster to deploy than traditional infrastructure.

The mast is fitted with a Crossflow Energy wind turbine capable of generating power in light winds, solar panels and on-site battery storage.

It is also designed to be recognised and avoided by radar and wildlife, while also producing minimal sound to render it viable for sensitive natural sites.

Vodafone also pointed to the benefits of minimising carbon emissions, as part of its goal to achieve net zero UK operations by 2027.

The trial will run for two years, during which data will be gathered on the operation of the tower and to determine suitable sites.

If the trial is successful, Vodafone predicts potential national deployments in areas with little or no coverage.

Back

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

Related

Vodafone CEO slams German performance

El grupo e& adquiere una participación en Vodafone por 4.400 millones de dólares

Vodafone negocia su fusión con 3 UK
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association